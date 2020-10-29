SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Jeanne T. McAnallen Caldwell, 95, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Springdale Health and Rehab in Springdale, Ark.
She was the daughter of John Francis and Ethel Graham McAnallen, born on April 25, 1925.
She graduated from Smethport (Pa.) Area High School and graduated from Robert Packer School of Nursing in Sayre, Pa., where she received a BS degree in nursing and later received a master's degree in public school nursing from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.
She was a member of the Nursing Corps during World War II.
She married Edward William Caldwell on July 10, 1948, and worked several years at Viko in Eldred, Pa.
Jeanne became the school nurse for the Smethport Area School District in 1966 and retired in the early 1980s. Jeanne and her husband enjoyed camping, square dancing, and traveling the US and several other countries, such as Canada, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy. She loved to read and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by two daughters, Juanita Orrahood and Paula Watkins; two grandchildren, Thomas Edward (Rebekah) Lounsbury and Katherine Elizabeth (Steven) Smith; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel and Hunter Smith; two brothers, Joseph McAnallen and Jack McAnallen; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Francis and Ethel McAnallen; her husband, Edward William Caldwell; a son, Thomas Edward; three brothers, Charles McAnallen, Robert McAnallen, and James McAnallen, as well as two sisters, Frances Finley and Betty Lou Schmoker.
Due to COVID -19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held until the summer of 2021. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemtery, Smethport.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.