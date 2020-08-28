SMETHPORT - Jeanne O'Connor Romine, 85, of Smethport, passed away Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) after a short illness. She was residing in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born May 23, 1935, in Bradford. She was a daughter of Ralph and Marion Apple O'Connor. A sister, Mary, predeceased her.
Jeanne grew up in Smethport and graduated Smethport High School (1953), Penn State University (Sorority Delta Gamma/1957) and Columbia University's Teacher's College.
Jeanne worked as a teacher in New York City before marrying her first husband, John Sinclair Brims, in 1959, in Washington, D.C. He joined the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer at that time. Jeanne and John spent three years in Gothenborg, Sweden. They were divorced. Jeanne married Woodward Romine, in 1970, and accompanied him on Foreign Service assignments to Strasbourg, France, San Diego, Calif., and Vienna, Austria. After retirement, they split their time between Smethport and Gaithersburg, Md.
Jeanne loved animals, especially her border collies, Maggie and Meaghan, and her cat, Heidi. She was an excellent cook and wonderful hostess. She loved her children, friends and family and her family home in Smethport.
She is survived by her son, Douglas George Brims (Cheryl) of Los Angeles, Calif.; her daughter, Kathryn Sinclair Brims (James Moynihan) of Silver Spring, Md.; and grandson, John Connor Moynihan; and her stepchildren, Rebecca Romine (Al Olson) and Wood Romine (Sally and son, Nathan); and step granddaughters, Rebecca Emily Henderson (Jon and son, Woodward) and Molly Jeanne Boczkowski (Jimmy and sons, Ethan, Owen and Luke).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elisa Nevin Brims; and stepdaughter, C. Rachel Romine.
A Christian Burial service will be held on Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor of St. Elizabeth Church, as Celebrant.
PA's COVID-19 masking requirements will apply.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Lombardy Comprehensive Cancer Center at 3800 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, DC 20007.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.