|
|
OAKMONT - Jeannine R. Rose Schroeder, 57, of Verona, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019).
She was the daughter of the late Francis and Laverta Cunningham Rose.
Jeannine was born and raised in Bradford, a graduate of Bradford Area High School. She was employed by Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont for 25 years. Her greatest joy was her children and her granddaughter.
She was the beloved mother of Charles James "C.J." Schroeder II and Amanda Schroeder (Joshua Dixon); devoted grandmother of Aria Dixon; and dear sister of James H. (Michele) Rose of Dansville, N.Y., Jody (James) Copeland of Bradford, and Francis G. (Rosie) Rose of Linesville.
A celebration of her life will be announced by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.
Arrangements entrusted to Burket-Truby Funeral Home, Cremation & Alternative Services Inc., Oakmont.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019