PORT ALLEGANY - Jeff Andrew Fallenstein, 40, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at his home in Louisville.
He was born June 27, 1979, in Port Allegany, son of Henry "Butch" Fallenstein and Cheryl Weimer.
Mr. Fallenstein was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1998. He was a veteran of the US Army, 101st Airborne. He served his country proudly for 4 years and then was honorably discharged in 2002.
Mr. Fallenstein owned and operated Landscape Solutions of Louisville, Ky. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. He regularly enjoyed boating activities in Lake Cumberland, Ky., and Miami, Fla. He like to travel to Las Vegas for card tournaments and also enjoyed snowmobiling in Utah annually.
Jeff lived a full and active life, making friends wherever he traveled, but always taking time to keep in touch with his family. He was deeply loved by anyone he knew, whether it was for one month, one year, or his lifetime.
He is survived by his father, Henry "Butch" Fallenstein of Port Allegany and mother, Cheryl Weimer; one sister, Sara (Christian) McGonnell of Buffalo, N.Y.; his aunt, Sylvia (Gary) Cole of Turtlepoint; three cousins, Doni (Mark) Ernst, Christine (Christian) Smith and Michael (Becky) Cole, all residing in Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry F. and Norma (née Logue) Fallenstein.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Port Allegany High School Sports Boosters. Online condolences may be made at https://hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com/. Condolences may be sent to Sara McGonnell, 29 Rockne Rd., Buffalo, NY 14223-3109.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Port Allegany.
