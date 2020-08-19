SMETHPORT - Jeff Eric Bennett, 49, of Cyclone, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020).
He was born April 19, 1971, in Bradford, a son of Rex L. Bennett and Evelyn J. Morgan.
Mr. Bennett was a graduate of Bradford High School and was employed by Danzer Lumber of Bradford.
Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and boating.
He is survived by his father, Rex L. (Jane) Bennett of Eldred; his mother, Evelyn J. Morgan of Bradford; his girlfriend and love of his life, Frances L. Carner of Lewis Run; one daughter, Anissa E. (Tim Knechtel) Bennett of Emporium; one son, Brandon R. (Brenita Yentzer) Bowser of Roulette; three grandchildren, Haiden Bowser, Jayden and Paisleigh Knechtel; one brother, Rex G. (Patricia Akins) Bennett of Cyclone; three step-siblings, Beth (Brandon) Freer of Eldred, A.J. (Ashli Langworthy) Lockwood of Roulette, and Michelle (John) Tate of Coudersport; a true friend, Darlene M. Baxter of Lewis Run; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held privately with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Township Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.