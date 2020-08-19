1/1
Jeff Bennett
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Jeff Eric Bennett, 49, of Cyclone, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020).
He was born April 19, 1971, in Bradford, a son of Rex L. Bennett and Evelyn J. Morgan.
Mr. Bennett was a graduate of Bradford High School and was employed by Danzer Lumber of Bradford.
Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and boating.
He is survived by his father, Rex L. (Jane) Bennett of Eldred; his mother, Evelyn J. Morgan of Bradford; his girlfriend and love of his life, Frances L. Carner of Lewis Run; one daughter, Anissa E. (Tim Knechtel) Bennett of Emporium; one son, Brandon R. (Brenita Yentzer) Bowser of Roulette; three grandchildren, Haiden Bowser, Jayden and Paisleigh Knechtel; one brother, Rex G. (Patricia Akins) Bennett of Cyclone; three step-siblings, Beth (Brandon) Freer of Eldred, A.J. (Ashli Langworthy) Lockwood of Roulette, and Michelle (John) Tate of Coudersport; a true friend, Darlene M. Baxter of Lewis Run; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held privately with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Township Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved