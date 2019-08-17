|
Jennifer Mae Barto, 45, of 278 Zeisloft Ave., Muncy died on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, following a courageous six-year-long battle with cancer.
Jenn was born on Feb. 7th, 1974, in Bradford, to Harry and Kathryn Antoine Quiggle. She graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1992 and from ICM School of Business in 1993 with a certification in Phlebotomy.
Following her certification, Jenn worked as a Patient Care Technician and Phlebotomist at Bradford Regional Medical Center before moving to Williamsport in 1999. There, she worked as a Phlebotomist at Susquehanna Health before moving to Wintersville, Ohio, where she continued working as a Phlebotomist at Quest Diagnostics. Jenn was a talented and caring medical professional.
On April 24th, 2004 Jenn married the love of her life, Jason Barto, of Hughesville. They spent fifteen blissful years together riding motorcycles and enjoying time with family and friends. Together, they raised two daughters and a son and welcomed four grandbabies. Jenn cherished her kids and grandbabies more than anything. As an animal lover, she also adopted and fostered many pets over the years. Jenn was beloved by family and friends from all over the country, often opening her home to those she loved.
In addition to her husband, Jenn is survived by two daughters, Desiree (Broc Wachter) and Mersaydeez Barto; a son, Dakota (Joanna Lucas) Barto; three grandbabies, Bentlee and Blayne Barto and Gracelyn Wachter; a brother, Richard (Jennifer) Quiggle; a grandmother, Loretta Quiggle; two nephews, Brett (Kayla) and Justin (Jodi) Quiggle; two nieces, Brianna and Michaela Quiggle; by a special friend, Ame (Keith) Hill who always stood by her side; by two maternal aunts, Rox and Dee and by several cousins.
Jenn was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather and a beloved granddaughter, Ellah Wachter.
At the request of Jenn, there will be no service or visitation. She lived each day to the fullest and spent her last days celebrating her life with family and friends. In a final act of generosity, Jenn donated her body to research in the fight against cancer.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2019