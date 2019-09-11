|
|
Jennifer L. Otto First, 37, of Gilbert, S.C., formerly of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2019) at her residence.
Born Dec. 24, 1981, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Theodore and the late Susan Hoop Otto.
On Sept. 3, 2016, in a garden ceremony in Lafayette, she married the late Justin First.
Jennifer attended Bradford Area High School and studied nursing at Jamestown Community College. She formerly worked as a certified nurse assistant at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She had a passion for rescuing and caring for animals. Enjoyed gardening, canning, attending concerts, listening to music, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Surviving in addition to her father, is her maternal grandfather Jack Hoop, of Fairplay, S.C.; one sister, Janelle (David) Gingerich of Harrisburg; one brother, Michael (Christine) Otto of Bradford; three nieces Cayla Otto, Emma Gingerich, and Elle Gingerich; two nephews, Devan Otto and Grant Otto; and many close aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, with the Rev. Robert Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in the Lafayette Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019