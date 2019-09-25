|
Jennifer L. Otto First, 37, of Gilbert, S.C., formerly of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her residence.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, with Rev. Robert Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in the Lafayette Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019