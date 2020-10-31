1/1
Jerald Kroah
Jerald L. Kroah, 63, of 21 Pearl St., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at UPMC Presbyterian, in Pittsburgh.
Born July 4, 1957, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert Kroah and Mary E. Starkey Knight.
He was a 1975 graduate of Bradford High School.
Jerald had been employed at B&G Grocery Store and Concept 9 Printing Company. Prior to his retirement he was a handyman for area families.
He was a member of Marche Club, and he enjoyed camping, fishing, and bicycling.
Surviving is his stepfather, Terry A. Knight, of Bradford; one son, Joshua Kroah in Florida; two daughters, Christy Kroah in Ohio, and Felicia Kroah in Pennsylvania, three brothers, John Kroah and Joseph Kroah, both of Bradford, and James Kroah of Brockton, N.Y.; many aunts and one uncle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Knight who died Oct. 26, 2020.
At Jerald's request no services will be observed. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery with his mother.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2020.
