COUDERSPORT - Jerome "Jerry" F. Dubots, 67, of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, (Oct. 2, 2019) at his home.
Born Sept. 8, 1952, to George and Helen Pekarski Dubots Sr. in Coudersport, Jerry grew up in Coudersport, and graduated from Coudersport High School.
He worked at Pure Carbon, and then at his own business, Jerry's Meat Processing, where he gained a reputation for his proficiency at processing deer. He was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he was instrumental in initiating the college scholarship program for local graduates.
Jerry was an avid fisherman, loved his dogs, and enjoyed mowing, cooking, visiting local stores, sitting under his pavilion and listening to music and sports (especially baseball) on the radio, and finding new ways to prepare food.
He enjoyed the company of his three dogs, Patches, Bommer, and Steeler07.
Jerry is survived by his beloved partner Sandi Shutt of Coudersport; three daughters, Micki Brown (Todd) of Coudersport, Brigette Dubots of Coudersport, Christin Dubots (Nimish Patel) of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren, Loryn Angood, Emaly and Madyson Dubots-Angood, Xander, Viggo, and Ysabel Brown, and Aran Dubots Patel; a brother, George Dubots Jr. (Stephanie) of Port Allegany; a sister Frances Carpenter of Coudersport; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe Dubots and James Perkarski Sr.; a brother-in-law, Michael J. Carpenter Sr. and two nephews, Michael J. Carpenter Jr. and James Perkarski Jr.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Jerry's life on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport, and to a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, with the Rev. James Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to share a memory or condolence with his family are invited to visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019