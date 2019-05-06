LITTLE GENESEE, N.Y. - Little Genesee- Jerry L. Enix of 7389 Scott Hollow Road, passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at his home.
Born May 28, 1962, in Kokomo, Ind., he was the son of Delmar and Gloria Enix.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1980-1986. He was currently employed as a senior master technician at Fairway Ford in Bradford, Pa. He enjoyed playing guitar, building custom mini bikes, creating all kinds of artwork and working on speciality cars.
Four years ago, he was reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Penny Hunt, who survives. Also surviving are his four children, Lindsey Enix, Jerry Enix Jr., and Allison Enix, all in Delaware, and Jenah Robinson-Enix of Salamanca; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Brynden and Emma; his step-children, Kendra Hubler of Little Genesee, Joseph Gleason of Seattle, Wash., and Gene Gleason of Manassas, Va.; six step-grandchildren; Lola, James, Blake, Lilianna, Dustin and Joshua; one sister, Kristina Hayes; one brother, Mark Enix; one aunt, Lorna Hughes; and two nieces and one nephew.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Guenther Funeral Home, 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Dave Greene will officiate. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA. 2944 Route 16, Olean.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2019