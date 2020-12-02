1/
Jesse Sawyer
1984 - 2020
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Jesse M. Sawyer of Hamburg, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020).
He was born May 6, 1984, in Coudersport, Pa., residing for much of his life in Pennsylvania and Olean, N.Y., most recently of Hamburg N.Y.
He was the devoted father of Mackenzie Acker; loving son of Danielle Sawyer (Peter J. Gerlach) and Rick Carpenter; dear brother of Dawn (Nathan) Stauffer, Dillon Carpenter, Julie Schmidt, Chase Carpenter, and Cole Carpenter; cherished grandson of Michael Sawyer, Peggy Stuckey, and Mary Pinchott, of Port Allegany, Pa. He is also survived by many other close family members and friends, too many to mention.
Relatives and friends were invited to visit the Lombardo Funeral Home on Abbott Road in Orchard Park on Monday, Nov. 30, from noon to 4 p.m. to pay their respects.
Jesse loved music, singing, writing, nature walks, football, being out on the water, and animals. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking and laughing. He was a loving, caring person, and his daughter Mackenzie was the light of his life. He adored his grandma Peggy, he had the greatest role model in Pete, and his mother was his support system. His loss will be felt by many.
Donations may be made in Jesse's name to www.savethemichaels.org.

Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
