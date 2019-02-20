Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Baldwin. View Sign

Joan I. Baldwin, 88, of 77 Rockland Ave., Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) peacefully, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Born April 15, 1930, in Jamestown, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Jefferson Robert and Eva G. Shaner Minor. She graduated from Bolivar High School.

Joan married William Baldwin, who survives.

She had been employed at Corning Glass Company.

She loved to sing and dance. She played the organ at local churches. She enjoyed going to the Seneca Allegany Casino, going to Florida to visit her daughter Sherry and going to the beach. She loved to shop, especially for shoes.

Surviving is her husband, William of more than 40 years, three daughters, Jackie Gross of Derrick City, Sheryl Pecora of Fort Myers, Fla., and Cindy (Paul) Kemery of Bradford; two sons, John (Colette) Anderson of Kane, and Tom (Kathy) Anderson of Bradford; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Dennis "Turk" Anderson, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two sons-in-law Philip Pecora and Gerald Gross; and one brother, John Minor.

There will be no public services. Private services will be held for family on Saturday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. with the Rev. Ken Alt officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorial if desired may be made to the SPCA or a .

