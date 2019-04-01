Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Brown. View Sign



Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Bertrand and Frances Gustafson Dalton.

Before retirement, Joan had been employed as a secretary at Prudential and Kane Handle. She also had been a teller at the former Marine Bank.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracey (Rich) Mehalko of Wilcox and Tammy (Jason) Evans of Cleveland, Ohio; a grandson, Kolton Mehalko; three granddaughters, Kendal Mehalko, Chandler Evans and Camryn Evans; a brother, Tom Dalton of Bradford; a sister, Mary Ann DeMarte of Okemos, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Martha Jones; and a nephew, Steve Jones.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the gathering space at St. Callistus Catholic Church. A memorial mass will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant.

Memorial donations may be made to the Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735; or the .

Online condolences can be expressed at

