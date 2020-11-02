1/1
Joan Chimenz
1928 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY - Joan Mary Chimenz, 92, of Smethport, formerly of Port Allegany, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Camden, N.J., a daughter of George and Theresa Hoffman Stoker. In May, 1970, in Maryland, she married Leo J. Chimenz, who died on Dec. 17, 2010.
Mrs. Chimenz had worked for the Cameo Doll Factory in Port Allegany, the Port Allegany Community Hospital and several other places locally before retiring and traveling with her husband, Leo.
Joan was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church of Port Allegany, AARP and Catholic Women's Club.
Joan enjoyed dancing. She and Leo always had a crowd watching them as they danced to Polka, Waltz, Jitterbug or just slow dancing. They both loved Big Band Era music. She enjoyed traveling with her husband for his work up and down the East Coast, and when he retired, she enjoyed her time in Florida for winters. After Leo's death, she enjoyed garage sales, going to Goodwill and the Salvation Army, thrift shops, playing Dominos and going to restaurants with her sister, Rita.
Joan is survived by four children, Barbara Smoker of Bradenton, Fla., Robert (Cindy) Smoker of Pooler, Ga., Stephen (Linda) Smoker, and Joellen (George Felker) Wykoff, both of Port Allegany; stepdaughter, Carol (Nate) Cognato of Long Island, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Michael Smoker, Stephen Smoker, Terry (Melissa) Smoker, David Smoker, Jack (Julie) Smoker, George (Nikki) Smoker, Steven Smoker, Nikki (Eric) Keely, and Ryan (Sheila) Lindsay; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Rene Barnard, Danny Kauffman, Denny Kauffman and Rodney Rees.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Rees; a brother-in-law, Al Rees; a sister-in-law, Mildred Trepeta; a grandson, Cody Smoker; and one great-granddaughter, Candace Smoker.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Church, 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masking and social distancing will be required at the church during visitation and services.
Memorials may be made to St. Garbriel's Church or the Women's Club. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
