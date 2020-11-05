PORT ALLEGANY - Joan Mary Chimenz, 92, of Smethport, formerly of Port Allegany, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Gabriels Church, 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriels Cemetery, Port Allegany. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masking and social distancing will be required at the church during visitation and services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.





