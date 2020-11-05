1/
Joan Chimenz
PORT ALLEGANY - Joan Mary Chimenz, 92, of Smethport, formerly of Port Allegany, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Gabriels Church, 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriels Cemetery, Port Allegany. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masking and social distancing will be required at the church during visitation and services.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.


Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ruth Long
November 3, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ruth Long
