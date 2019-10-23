|
Joan L. Schoolmaster, 88, formerly of 181 Pleasant St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born April 18, 1931, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah Fitzsimmons Lindemuth.
She was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Jan. 21, 1955, in the First United Methodist Church, she married Henry A. "Hank" Schoolmaster, who died March 28, 2008..
She had been employed at Dresser Manufacturing before her marriage, then sewed for area families and businesses.
Joan was a former member and the church organist for the East End Presbyterian Church of over 50 years.
Surviving are three sons, John H. Schoolmaster of Eldred, David L. Schoolmaster of Eldred, and Paul L. (Mary) Schoolmaster of Bradford; six grandchildren, Kyle Schoolmaster, Brian Schoolmaster, Eric (Tosha) Schoolmaster, Crystal (Jesse) Soble, Heather Schoolmaster, and Ronald Schoolmaster; three great-grandchildren, Dokoda Soble, Kassandra Soble and Rowan Schoolmaster; one nephew, Ralph Jimmerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson Michael Schoolmaster, and one sister Emma Jean Tingue.
Friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Allen Young, pastor of the East Smethport United Christian Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701, or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019