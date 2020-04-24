|
COSTELLO - Joan M. "Joanie" Tilburg, 67, of Costello, passed away surrounded by her loving family at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Vida Glover of Austin, on Tuesday (April 21, 2020), after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 17, 1952, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Thomas R. and Lula B. Eck Glover. Joanie was a graduate of Austin High School.
On June 28, 1986 in Costello, she married Larry R. Tilburg, who passed away on June 16, 2018.
For many years, Joanie helped her parents run the family owned business, The Old Tannery Inn, in Costello. She was also employed by Emporium Specialties in Austin for many years and by GKN Industries in Emporium. Joanie, even in failing health, worked at the First Fork Lodge in Costello.
Joanie was an active member of the former Costello United Methodist Church. She loved to go shopping and going for car rides, but her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Amber (Josh) Roeske of Austin; a son, Tim (Annette) Glover of Coudersport; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Matt) Muisiner of Emporium and Paula (Bill) McCoy of Trout Run; six grandchildren, Zac, Dallas, Ty, Keigan, Treigh, and Jase; a great-grandson, Cole Thomas Tucker; five brothers, Richard (Nancy) Glover, Tom (Penny) Glover, Joe (Vida) Glover, and Rick (Sheri) Glover, all of Austin, and Bruce Glover of Emporium; a sister-in-law, Cindy Glover of Austin; a brother-in-law, Hugh (Jean) Crosby of Austin; her lifelong best friend, Kathy Majot of Austin; many nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joanie was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lea Ann McCoy; two brothers, Chuck Glover and Albie Glover and his wife, Anna Glover; a nephew, Jason Glover; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on a date, place and time to be announced. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Joanie's family entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
