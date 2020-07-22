1/
Joan Tilburg
COSTELLO - Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Joan M. "Joanie" Tilburg, 67, of Costello, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Joanie's home, 1105 Costello Road, Costello, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Donald Caskey, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Coudersport, will officiate.
Joanie passed away on April 21, 2020.
Joanie's family entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Joanie's home
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Joanie's home
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
