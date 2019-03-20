Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Tompkins. View Sign

LANCASTER - Joan Tompkins, 87, formerly of Bradford and Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday (March 14, 2019) at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Lancaster.Born in Emporium on Nov. 10, 1931, she was the daughter of Harold P. and Margaret Bloom Kronenwetter and wife of James R. Tompkins.Joan was a proud graduate of Penn State University , where she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She often celebrated that she was a member of the "Famous 500," the first freshman class of women admitted to Penn State following World War II. After graduation, she worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher in Bradford. Her passion for caring for children transferred to her own when she had her two daughters. She left teaching to raise her children and became involved in their activities such as basketball, going so far as to become the girls' basketball commissioner.She and Jim were members of the Pennhills Club where they enjoyed playing golf. Joan also enjoyed playing bridge with the Thursday Club. She looked forward to spending winters in West Palm Beach, and loved being with her friends, her pet dogs, and her grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud.Joan is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Art) Hoffmann of Lancaster, and Molly (Tom) Bean of Erie. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy (Ed Steck) Hoffmann, Andrew T. Bean, Holly (Adam G.) Wicks, Katie Bean, and her sister Ruth Lathrop of Elverson.Joan is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 20, 2019

