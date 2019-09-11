|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Joan Y. Waid, 80, of Skinner Creek Road, passed away Sunday (Sept. 8. 2019) in the comfort of her home, with family by her side.
Born Dec. 3, 1938, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Floyd A. and Iva Harris Studer. On Aug. 8, 1954, in Port Allegany, she married Edward C. Waid, who died Dec. 27, 1997.
Joan worked for Servco, Bradford, for several years. She also was an exceptional caregiver for many people.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Bradford. She was also a member of American Association of Retired Persons. Joan enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, and loved gardening and canning.
Surviving are two sons, Gary M. Waid of Port Allegany, Dale C. (Faye) Waid of Lewis Run; two daughters, Darlene M. (Cary) Mills of Limestone, N.Y., and Pennie L. (Andy) Bennett of Duke Center; a sister, Rena Bliss of Eldred; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; son, Randy Waid; three brothers, Floyd, Fernley, and Joseph Studer; and five sisters, Virginia Heany, Mildred Ludwig, Donna Williams, Esther Ross, and Clasa Studer.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at 11 a.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Bradford.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019