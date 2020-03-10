|
OLEAN, N.Y. - Joan M. Walsh, of Cranberry Court Apartments, passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at the Bradford Manor in Bradford, Pa.
Born on Sept. 29, 1931, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia Evans Metcalf.
Joan worked at the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean for most of her career and retired in 1994.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends, traveling, and was an avid bird lover. Her smile and laugh lit up the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Ryan of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; three sons, Bill (Jayne) Glendinning of Bradford, Dan Glendinning of Niagara Falls, Rick (Chanda) Glendinning of Humphrey; six grandchildren, David Ryan of Pittsburgh, Pa., Karen Ryan of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Kevin (Colleen) Glendinning of Menomonee Falls, Wisc., Jamie Glendinning of Minneapolis, Minn., Jon Glendinning of Lyndhurst, Ohio, Clark Glendinning of Bridgeville, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Glendinning of Menomonee Falls, Wisc.; one sister, Kathy (Drew Gatusso) of Olean; a nephew, Charles (Joan) Pitman of Melbourne Beach, Fla., and a longtime friend of over 60 years, Yvonne (Norbie) Weber of Anaconda, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 6 brothers.
At Joan's request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020