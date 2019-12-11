Home

Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Sartwell, NY
Joanne Karas


1960 - 2019
Joanne Karas Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Joanne M. Karas, 59, of, Bensalem and Turtlepoint, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at her home in Bensalem.
She was born May 20, 1960 in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Charles E.and Virginia Mae Edgreen Crowley. On June 16, 2007, in Bradford, she married James Karas, who survives.
Mrs. Karas was a graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended Jamestown Business College.
Mrs. Karas was a nurses aide at Hillhouse Manor Retirement Home for 20 years retiring in 2006.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sisters, Mary L. (Joseph) Horning of Mason, Ohio, Teresa A. (Steve) Callihan of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karen A. (Clair) Hawver of Turtlepoint, and Julia L. (David) Kio of Roulette; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Ashley Mae Karas.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home Inc., Port Allegany. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell, with the Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor as celebrant.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Sartwell.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
