Jodi Margaret Cornelius, 58, of Derrick City, passed away on Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) with her family by her side.
Born on April 6, 1962, in San Diego, Calif., a daughter of Philip and the late Cathy Cockerham Swanson. Jodi was a graduate of Bradford High School, class of 1980.
At age 13, when her parents moved to Bradford, she met David "Andy" Cornelius. On June 14, 1980, only a few days after graduation, she married her best friend David in her father's church, Bolivar Drive Baptist Church.
Jodi was employed by Blumenthaul's then transferred to the federal prison to work in the mail room. She also filled the position of Postmaster for several years at the Derrick City Post Office and then completed her working career as a Press Operator for Label.com.
Jodi is survived by her husband David "Andy" of 40 years, two sons, Steven (Jennifer) Cornelius of Derrick City and Michael (Jamie) Cornelius of Bradford; six grandchildren, PFC Clayton (Jessica) Cornelius of Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska, PV2 Gabe Mitchell, Katyra Cornelius, Connor Cornelius, Kamryn Cornelius, and Courtney Cornelius; her father, Dr. Rev. Philip Swanson in South Carolina; one sister, Christy Swanson Moore of Latta, S.C.; and one brother, Ken (Lana) Swanson of Atlanta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cathy Swanson.
Friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. then again on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon with a service to follow at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., with the Dr. Rev. Eric Kessel, Interim Pastor of Farmersville Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Baptist Church, 361 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, PA, 16701; or the Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate.
