1/1
Jodie Timblin
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jodie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodie L. "Gigi" Timblin, 54, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at her home.
She was born on July 20, 1966, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Timblin and the late James Timblin.
She was a caring and loving person who truly enjoyed helping others.
She was a daycare worker in the local area for several years.
In addition to her mother, Kathleen Smolic of Helper, Utah, she is also survived by two sons, Tyler (Brooke Bailey) Meyer of Bradford and Justin (Jayme) Roberts of Aliquippa; one daughter, Corey Mazzone of Olean, N.Y.; four siblings, Jammie (Kathy) Timblin of Warren, Joe (Mesa) Timblin in Utah, Kelley (Cece) Timblin in New Hampshire and Allen Timblin of Warren; her good friend, Reba Williams of Bradford; five grandchildren, Silas Meyer, Kaius Meyer, Camrin Poe, Carlee Meyer and Haylie Guiney; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father she was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kiara Meyer, two twin sisters, Carrie and Colleen Timblin and her adopted mother, Dorothy Timblin.
At her request there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved