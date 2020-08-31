Jodie L. "Gigi" Timblin, 54, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at her home.
She was born on July 20, 1966, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Timblin and the late James Timblin.
She was a caring and loving person who truly enjoyed helping others.
She was a daycare worker in the local area for several years.
In addition to her mother, Kathleen Smolic of Helper, Utah, she is also survived by two sons, Tyler (Brooke Bailey) Meyer of Bradford and Justin (Jayme) Roberts of Aliquippa; one daughter, Corey Mazzone of Olean, N.Y.; four siblings, Jammie (Kathy) Timblin of Warren, Joe (Mesa) Timblin in Utah, Kelley (Cece) Timblin in New Hampshire and Allen Timblin of Warren; her good friend, Reba Williams of Bradford; five grandchildren, Silas Meyer, Kaius Meyer, Camrin Poe, Carlee Meyer and Haylie Guiney; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father she was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kiara Meyer, two twin sisters, Carrie and Colleen Timblin and her adopted mother, Dorothy Timblin.
At her request there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.