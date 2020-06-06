John E. Belleville Jr., 83, of 95 Kennedy St. Bradford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (May 30, 2020) at his residence.
Born on July 13, 1936, in Wheeling, W.Va., he was a son of the late Neva E. Moore and John E. Belleville Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Alliance High School in Ohio.
John worked at Speer's from 1955 to 1965 and later owned and operated the Sunoco Station on East Main Street from 1965 to 1970. He then joined the Bradford City Police Department in 1970 and served for 27 years before retiring.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for 27 years.
John loved everything about cars. He loved going to the car shows and especially restoring classic cars of his own. More recently he helped his son Steve restore a 1977 Trans-Am.
Surviving are three daughters, Cindy Jones of Bradford, Annette (Carmen Cary) Belleville of Bradford, and Christine (Steve) Mansfield of Anchorage, Alaska; two sons, Steve (Kathleen) Belleville of Bradford and John (Lori Vickery) Belleville of Bradford; six grandchildren, Shaun Jones, Ashley Jones, Stephanie (Benjamin Grice) Martin, John Robert Belleville, Kraig Mansfield, Kyle Mansfield; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Gerald L. Belleville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Paula Belleville of 35 years, one brother, Glenn Armstrong, and one sister, Phyllis Springer.
Keeping with John's wishes there will be no services.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA, 16701 or No Feline Left Behind McKean County, P.O. Box 783, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.