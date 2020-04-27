|
|
KANE - John F. "Jack" Bish, 91, formerly of Chestnut Street in Mount Jewett, died early Friday evening (April 24, 2020) At Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born Nov. 13, 1928, in DuBois, he was the son of John H. and Gertrude Beers Bish. On April 17, 1948, in Mount Jewett, he married Leona M. Williams, who died Dec. 4, 1978. On July 21, 1979, in Kanesholm, he married Irene K. Carlson, who survives.
Jack was a truck driver for Quaker State for many years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and the Senior Center, both in Mount Jewett. He also served on the Mount Jewett Borough Council, where he had served as its president.
He drove for the Mount Jewett Ambulance Service, delivered Meals on Wheels, belonged to the Mount Jewett Sportsmen's Club, served on the Boone Mountain Cemetery Association and was a member of both the local and international Camping Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife at Sena Kean in Smethport, are a son, Richard (Debbie) Bish of Kane; a stepson, Scott (Kelly) Elisar of Bexley, Ohio; daughters, Kathy Haggard of Cabot and Jacalyn (Bob) Cooney of Smethport; a stepdaughter, Katherine (Kevin) Carson of Roseburg, Ore.; and a sister, Ethel Baughman of Reynoldsville. Thirteen grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren also survive, as do many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents and first wife, by a daughter, Laura Andrusis; a grandson, John Haggard; three brothers and five sisters.
A graveside service and burial will be held privately at McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020