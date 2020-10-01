John Brown

John W. Brown, 67, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at his residence after a long courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.
Born on July 10, 1953, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Ida Brown and Wilson Cooper. He was a 1972 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On July 20, 1974, in Kane, John married Kimmberley A. Cadden, who survives.
John worked for PennDOT for 17 years and retired in 2005. He also helped in operating the local pet store along with his family.
He loved watching his favorite football team the Buffalo Bills whether on TV or at the stadium. John especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. John loved so many things in life and music being that special love. He could be heard playing riffs on his guitar or playing some all-time favorites, Stairway to Heaven, Turn The Page and Play That Funky Music on the bass. John could play guitar, bass, drums, and even sing. He was a member of Black Diamond and Hollywood Knights bands and any band that needed a player. While in bands, John would host many benefits to help as many people in need as he could. John also coached in youth sports and hosted many Fresh Air Fund Kids. He will be greatly missed by so many people.
John is survived by his wife Kimm of 46 years, daughter Cassidy (Brian) Miller of Bradford; son Josh (Elaina Iler) Brown of Bradford; three grandsons, Nathaniel Myers, twins Lincoln and Jaxon Miller; a stepgranddaughter, Layla Logue; two sisters Gail (Greg) Taylor of Bradford, and Mary (Bill) Miller of St. Albans, W.Va. On his paternal side siblings include Connie Jimerson, Brian and William Cooper, Wilson "Champ" Cooper Jr., and Robert Cooper. John also has many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Joshua Thomas Brown, twin grandchildren, and a brother Ronald Brown.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a cancer charity of the donor's choice
, No Feline Left Behind or animal charity of donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com