John M. "Mick" Burns, 66, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
He was born on July 19, 1953, in Bradford, a son of the late Jack and Peggy Colburn Burns.
He was a 1971 graduate of the former Bradford Central Christian High School.
In September of 2012 in Bradford, he married his longtime companion, Jan Lamberson Hendryx, who survives.
He was employed by the Dresser Manufacturing Co. for 35 years until his retirement.
He loved working on the farm and in his vegetable garden and he was an avid Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan.
In addition to his wife of seven years, Jan Burns of Bradford, he is also survived by three children, Derek Emley, Precious (Justin) Peterson and Josey Hendryx, all of Bradford; one sister, Margie Girard of Bradford; five brothers, Dan (Jamie) Burns of New Britain, David Burns of Orchard Park, N.Y., Mark (Minnie) Burns of Duke Center, Pete (Danielle) Burns of Storey, Wyo., and Matt (Jen) Burns of Beaver Falls; his special grandkids, Sydney, Miracle, Anthony, Emma, Dylan, Ava and Jack; one great-granddaughter, Millie; good friends, Dan and Dave Hane and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Ford and one brother, Tim Burns.
At his request there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
