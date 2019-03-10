Obituary Guest Book View Sign



JOHNSONBURG - John S. Czekai, 88, of 401 Woodland Ave., Johnsonburg, passed away following a lengthy illness Thursday morning (March 8, 2019), at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys.

John was born Dec. 20,1930 in Johnsonburg to the late Joseph and Eva Rose Pavlowiec Czekai.

He was a Korean era Navy veteran, having served with the rank of AN aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte and was a yellow shirt aircraft director during five Mediterranean Cruises.

On Feb. 21, 1953, he married Barbara M. Kreckel, who survives, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Susan (fiance Lou Morello) Czekai of Johnsonburg and Stephen (Carol) Czekai of Penfield; two grandchildren, Jessica Czekai of Keyser, WV and David Czekai of Penfield; one brother, Edward (Lois) Czekai of Rochester, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Genevieve Villela, Julia McGonigal and Sophie Manno and three brothers, Adolph Czekai, Walter Czekai and Stanley Czekai.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John S. Czekai will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor.

Interment will be private and will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.

Condolences can be made online at





JOHNSONBURG - John S. Czekai, 88, of 401 Woodland Ave., Johnsonburg, passed away following a lengthy illness Thursday morning (March 8, 2019), at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys.John was born Dec. 20,1930 in Johnsonburg to the late Joseph and Eva Rose Pavlowiec Czekai.He was a Korean era Navy veteran, having served with the rank of AN aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte and was a yellow shirt aircraft director during five Mediterranean Cruises.On Feb. 21, 1953, he married Barbara M. Kreckel, who survives, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Susan (fiance Lou Morello) Czekai of Johnsonburg and Stephen (Carol) Czekai of Penfield; two grandchildren, Jessica Czekai of Keyser, WV and David Czekai of Penfield; one brother, Edward (Lois) Czekai of Rochester, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Genevieve Villela, Julia McGonigal and Sophie Manno and three brothers, Adolph Czekai, Walter Czekai and Stanley Czekai.Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.A Mass of Christian Burial for John S. Czekai will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor.Interment will be private and will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.Condolences can be made online at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg

401 Chestnut Street

Johnsonburg , PA 15845

(814) 965-2797 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close