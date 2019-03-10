JOHNSONBURG - John S. Czekai, 88, of 401 Woodland Ave., Johnsonburg, passed away following a lengthy illness Thursday morning (March 8, 2019), at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys.
John was born Dec. 20,1930 in Johnsonburg to the late Joseph and Eva Rose Pavlowiec Czekai.
He was a Korean era Navy veteran, having served with the rank of AN aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte and was a yellow shirt aircraft director during five Mediterranean Cruises.
On Feb. 21, 1953, he married Barbara M. Kreckel, who survives, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Susan (fiance Lou Morello) Czekai of Johnsonburg and Stephen (Carol) Czekai of Penfield; two grandchildren, Jessica Czekai of Keyser, WV and David Czekai of Penfield; one brother, Edward (Lois) Czekai of Rochester, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Genevieve Villela, Julia McGonigal and Sophie Manno and three brothers, Adolph Czekai, Walter Czekai and Stanley Czekai.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John S. Czekai will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor.
Interment will be private and will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.
Condolences can be made online at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019