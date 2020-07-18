Dr. John Dailey, 62, a retired podiatrist, entrepreneur and resident of Las Vegas, Nev. passed away on July 3, 2020.
John was born in Bradford, on Sept. 2, 1957, to Cora and Jack Dailey. He was a 1975 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School.
He succeeded in his education by graduating with a Bachelor's of Science from University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. John was accomplished, well authored and received many certificates and awards throughout his podiatry career. After retirement he explored entrepreneurial opportunities and enjoyed living in sunny Las Vegas with his partner, Cathy and their little dog, Jagger.
He is survived by his partner Cathy, daughter Megan and her husband Tom who reside in London, England. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a devoted partner, father and father-in-law, avid sports and Rock n' Roll fan, and a lover of food, travelling, art, music and theatre. He had a strong passion for innovation and loved trying new things. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his family, friends and all who knew him.
