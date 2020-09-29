1/1
John Frisina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Frisina, 60, of West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020,) at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 22, 1959, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Sarah H. Minor Frisina Jr.
John was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School. On Oct. 25, 1980, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served as a machine gunner and embassy guard in Africa, Italy and Russia, and was stationed overseas for two and a half years. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 18, 1985.
John worked for his father along with his brothers at JA Frisina Paving Company. In 1990 he started working as a painting contractor for local families and businesses.
He was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Church.
John enjoyed writing poems, visiting the Derrick City Diner and taking photos at Allegany State Park. He also liked to spend time at Tim Hortons restaurant with his group of friends. In addition, John liked fly fishing.
Surviving are two daughters, Carley (Eric Sager) Frisina of Kane and Natalie (Cheyenne Brabham) Frisina of Bradford; one son, Andrew Wilhelm, of Cadillac, Mich; two sisters, Carol D. (Matt) Douthit of St. College, and Catherine H. (Bob) McMillen of Rochester, N.Y.; four brothers, Joseph A. (Betsy) Frisina of Raleigh, N.C., James A. (Pam) Frisina of Bradford, Carl D. (Jill Tronatela) Frisina of Bradford, Mark W. (Rachel) Frisina of Bradford; his former wife, Kelly Frisina of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Following Mass, Military Honors by members of the United States Marine Corps and the Honor Guard from the American Legion Post 108 of Bradford will be accorded in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to American Heart Association or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 29 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved