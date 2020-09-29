John Frisina

John R. Frisina, 60, of West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020,) at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 22, 1959, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Sarah H. Minor Frisina Jr.
John was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School. On Oct. 25, 1980, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served as a machine gunner and embassy guard in Africa, Italy and Russia, and was stationed overseas for two and a half years. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 18, 1985.
John worked for his father along with his brothers at JA Frisina Paving Company. In 1990 he started working as a painting contractor for local families and businesses.
He was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Church.
John enjoyed writing poems, visiting the Derrick City Diner and taking photos at Allegany State Park. He also liked to spend time at Tim Hortons restaurant with his group of friends. In addition, John liked fly fishing.
Surviving are two daughters, Carley (Eric Sager) Frisina of Kane and Natalie (Cheyenne Brabham) Frisina of Bradford; one son, Andrew Wilhelm, of Cadillac, Mich; two sisters, Carol D. (Matt) Douthit of St. College, and Catherine H. (Bob) McMillen of Rochester, N.Y.; four brothers, Joseph A. (Betsy) Frisina of Raleigh, N.C., James A. (Pam) Frisina of Bradford, Carl D. (Jill Tronatela) Frisina of Bradford, Mark W. (Rachel) Frisina of Bradford; his former wife, Kelly Frisina of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Following Mass, Military Honors by members of the United States Marine Corps and the Honor Guard from the American Legion Post 108 of Bradford will be accorded in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to American Heart Association
or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
