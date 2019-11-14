Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Gee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Gee Obituary
John A. "Jack" Gee, 69, of 272 Derrick Road, Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 24, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Myron A. and Elizabeth J. "Betty" Grolemund Gee.
Jack was a 1968 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
On March 3, 1970, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic. He was honorably discharged on March 1, 1974.
On March 19, 1999, in Bradford he married Judy (Gold) Gee who preceded him in death.
Jack had been employed at Zippo Manufacturing as a commercial artist, and semi retired from Control Chief after more than 40 years.
He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion.
Surviving is one daughter, Brandi (Jon) Simon of Bradford, two step-daughters, Amber (Will) Erickson of Grande Prairie AB, and Sandy (Mike) Masterson of Sexsmith, AB; one grandson Rylan Gee; four stepgrandchildren, Cody Erickson, Gage Erickson, Elise Masterson and Amelia Masterson; one sister, Kristine (Paul) Woosley of Robertsdale, Ala.; two brothers, Gerald Gee of Columbus, Ga., and Gregory (Linda) Gee of Smethport, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy (Gold) Gee, who died Aug. 27, 2016, his former wife Cheryl R. (Tyger) Gee, and one son, David Gee who died Aug. 10, 2018.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at noon funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Corydon-Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to No Feline Left Behind, P.O. Box 783, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -