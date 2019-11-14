|
|
John A. "Jack" Gee, 69, of 272 Derrick Road, Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 24, 1950, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Myron A. and Elizabeth J. "Betty" Grolemund Gee.
Jack was a 1968 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
On March 3, 1970, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic. He was honorably discharged on March 1, 1974.
On March 19, 1999, in Bradford he married Judy (Gold) Gee who preceded him in death.
Jack had been employed at Zippo Manufacturing as a commercial artist, and semi retired from Control Chief after more than 40 years.
He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion.
Surviving is one daughter, Brandi (Jon) Simon of Bradford, two step-daughters, Amber (Will) Erickson of Grande Prairie AB, and Sandy (Mike) Masterson of Sexsmith, AB; one grandson Rylan Gee; four stepgrandchildren, Cody Erickson, Gage Erickson, Elise Masterson and Amelia Masterson; one sister, Kristine (Paul) Woosley of Robertsdale, Ala.; two brothers, Gerald Gee of Columbus, Ga., and Gregory (Linda) Gee of Smethport, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy (Gold) Gee, who died Aug. 27, 2016, his former wife Cheryl R. (Tyger) Gee, and one son, David Gee who died Aug. 10, 2018.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at noon funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Corydon-Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to No Feline Left Behind, P.O. Box 783, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019