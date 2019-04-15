OLEAN, N.Y. - John M. Goy of 1213 Goodrich Ave., Olean, passed away Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Goy.
Born April 4, 1928, in the Ukraine, he was the son of the late Anna Goy. On Jan. 31, 1953, in St. Bonaventure Church, he married the former Maria M. Woerle, who survives.
A resident of Olean since October 1949, he worked for Houghton Lab, which became Hysol, then Dexter Hysol, retiring in April 1993 after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Olean Moose Club for over 50 years. He took great pride in maintaining his home and garden.
In addition to his wife, Maria, he is survived by three sons, Dr. Richard F. (Dr. Sarah Stevens) Goy of Bethlehem, Pa., David M. (Kristie) Goy of Albuquerque, N.M., and John R. Goy of Olean; and two daughters, Mary Lu (Paul) Westerburg of Derrick City, Pa., and Lisa (Joseph) Damato of Hudson, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rehabilitation Center or the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 15, 2019