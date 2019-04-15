Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Goy. View Sign

OLEAN, N.Y. - John M. Goy of 1213 Goodrich Ave., Olean, passed away Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 4, 1928, in the Ukraine, he was the son of the late Anna Goy. On Jan. 31, 1953, in St. Bonaventure Church, he married the former Maria M. Woerle, who survives.

A resident of Olean since October 1949, he worked for Houghton Lab, which became Hysol, then Dexter Hysol, retiring in April 1993 after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Olean

In addition to his wife, Maria, he is survived by three sons, Dr. Richard F. (Dr. Sarah Stevens) Goy of Bethlehem, Pa., David M. (Kristie) Goy of Albuquerque, N.M., and John R. Goy of Olean; and two daughters, Mary Lu (Paul) Westerburg of Derrick City, Pa., and Lisa (Joseph) Damato of Hudson, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rehabilitation Center or the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-7133

Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 15, 2019

