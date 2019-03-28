Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Grandinetti. View Sign



John was born on March 13, 1945, in Kane, the son of the late John J. Grandinetti and Betty J McClellan Thornton.

John was a graduate of Sheffield Area High School and Slippery Rock University, where he earned a B.S. in education with a major in biology. John was employed as a water quality specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, from where he retired.

John was an avid gardener, enjoyed computers and electronics, and dining out. He enjoyed his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters, Stacey (Kevin) Bailey of Bethlehem, Jennifer (Howard) Ament of Natrona Heights, and Krystal Mergner of Reading; two sons, Marc Grandinetti of Kane, and Jesse (Jessica) Grandinetti of Buckley, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Aliena and Alexa Bailey, Jillian and Jackson Ament, Jacob and Olivia Mergner, and Jocelyn and Maya Grandinetti; two sisters, Rose Ann (Bruce) Ellis of Mercer and Gay Ellen (Matthew) Blau of Crooksville, Ohio; four nieces, two nephews, and his longtime companion, Linda Hedman of Warren.

Friends will be received at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave. East, Warren, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Gay and Matthew Blau, co-officiating.

Burial will follow in the Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Paws Along the River, 212 Elm St, Warren, PA 16365, or The PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950

