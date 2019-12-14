|
John Wesley Hitchcock, 46, of 106 Rockland Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born on Jan. 12, 1973, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Leo and Barbara Willis Hitchcock Sr. He was a 1992 graduate of Warren High School, with a degree in mechanics.
He was employed as a diesel mechanic at Falconi's Garage for 27 years.
Surviving is one son, Preston Wesley Hitchcock of Bradford; two daughters, Amber Hitchcock of Bradford and Jayna Hitchcock of Sinclairville, N.Y.; one stepson, Jeremiah Nolf of Sinclairville, N.Y.; and one stepdaughter, Rebecca Compton of Brockton, N.Y.; two brothers, Chris Hitchcock of Sinclairville, N.Y., and Leo Hitchcock Jr. in Arizona; three sisters, Barbara Mitchell of Somerset, Louise Green of Bradford, and Cindy Hulings of Lewis Run; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the First Wesleyan Church of 692 S. Kendall Ave, Bradford, with the Rev. Terri Niver, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to Amber Hitchcock, 1141 South Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
