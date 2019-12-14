Home

1973 - 2019
John Hitchcock Obituary
John Wesley Hitchcock, 46, of 106 Rockland Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born on Jan. 12, 1973, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Leo and Barbara Willis Hitchcock Sr. He was a 1992 graduate of Warren High School, with a degree in mechanics.
He was employed as a diesel mechanic at Falconi's Garage for 27 years.
Surviving is one son, Preston Wesley Hitchcock of Bradford; two daughters, Amber Hitchcock of Bradford and Jayna Hitchcock of Sinclairville, N.Y.; one stepson, Jeremiah Nolf of Sinclairville, N.Y.; and one stepdaughter, Rebecca Compton of Brockton, N.Y.; two brothers, Chris Hitchcock of Sinclairville, N.Y., and Leo Hitchcock Jr. in Arizona; three sisters, Barbara Mitchell of Somerset, Louise Green of Bradford, and Cindy Hulings of Lewis Run; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the First Wesleyan Church of 692 S. Kendall Ave, Bradford, with the Rev. Terri Niver, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to Amber Hitchcock, 1141 South Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
