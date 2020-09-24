1/
John Jones
SMETHPORT - John W. "Jack" Jones, 65, of Smethport, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 22, 2020) at his home with his loving wife holding his hand, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Port Allegany, a son of Samuel and Violet Williams Jones. On July 15, 1995, in the Port Allegany United Methodist Church, he married Karen O. Spencer, who survives.
Mr. Jones was a 1974 graduate of Smethport High School. He had worked several jobs, but lastly for Bradford Forest Products before having to retire early due to illness.
He was a life member of the Smethport Volunteer Fire Department, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association and the Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Every Friday night you would find Jack working Friday night Bingo at the fire hall, until his health got the best of him.
One of Jack's greatest enjoyments was when he was playing with his grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a Godson, Zachary Cox of York; a sister, Cathy Greene of Johnsonburg; five brothers, Bill (Nancy) Jones of Burt, N.Y., Carl (Barb) Jones of Eldred, Paul Jones of Olean, N.Y., David Jones of Smethport and Charlie Jones of Smethport; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Samuel Jones Jr. and Phillip Jones.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Smethport Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Fighters Association, or the VNA of Northwest PA. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.


Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
