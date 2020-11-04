SMETHPORT - A memorial service for John W. "Jack" Jones will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Smethport Fire Hall, with the Rev. Max Simms, officiating.

Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. in the firehall 1 hour prior to the service.

Jack died on Sept. 22, 2020, and a full obituary was in the Sept. 24th edition of The Bradford Era.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store