1/
John Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - A memorial service for John W. "Jack" Jones will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Smethport Fire Hall, with the Rev. Max Simms, officiating.
Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. in the firehall 1 hour prior to the service.
Jack died on Sept. 22, 2020, and a full obituary was in the Sept. 24th edition of The Bradford Era.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved