John Kelley

ROULETTE - John M. Kelley, 76, of River Street, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) surrounded by his family in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born June 23, 1944, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Leo and Dorothy Steelman Kelley. On Aug. 9, 1986, in Port Allegany, he married Mary E. Dinch, who survives.
John worked for Ball-Foster Co. of Port Allegany, retiring in 2000, after 35 years of service.
He was a lifetime resident of the area and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed watching baseball, western movies, and especially watching his grandson play sports.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are two sons, Jeffrey S. (Cindy) Kelley of Bradford, John M. (Erika) Kelley Jr. of Turtlepoint; four daughters, Brenda L. Haggard and Amanda J. (Karl) Renner, both of Port Allegany, Kristi E. (Allan) Moore of Mesa, Ariz., Carrie L. Kelley of Roulette; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grand-children, two great-great grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Myrtle) Kelly of Short Track, N.Y.; two sisters, Lucille Snyder of Saylorsburg, Susan (Kim) Green of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lawrence E. Kelley, who died Nov. 29, 2010; a great-grandson, Allan John Moore III; four brothers, James, Jerry, Leo and Edward Kelley; four sisters, Marie Weakland, Mable Cochran, Mary Kelley, and Leona Snyder.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Please respect health measures with masks & social distancing. A memorial service will be held Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Home Pavilion, Port Allegany, with Thomas F. Cochran officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Roulette Fire Dept. or Roulette Ambulance
