|
|
John W. Krouse, 53, of 43 Forman St., Apt. #4, Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1966, in Bradford, the son of the late George Krouse of Salamanca, N.Y., and Connie Mott of Bradford.
John attended Kane and Bradford schools.
John was a self-employed subcontractor.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John loved to go hunting, fishing and camping.
John met Robin Krouse in 1989 and they had four children. John was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Krouse of Bradford; five children, Ashley Krouse, John Krouse Jr., George Krouse, Austin Krouse and Krissy Miller, all of Bradford; four grandchildren, Braelynn Wertz, Olivia Krouse, Michael Krouse, all of Bradford, and Ashton Krouse of Kane; mother-in-law, Glenda Davis of Bradford; three sisters, Dianne Krouse of Bradford, Kerrie Krouse in Delaware and Georgianne Krouse in North Carolina; two brothers, Randy Krouse of Bradford and David Krouse in New Mexico; one sister-in-law, Carol (Craig) Miller of Bradford; one brother-in-law, William Davis of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister, Alison Teribery; one brother, Michael Krouse; and one son, James Krouse.
At the family's request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020