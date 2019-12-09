Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Callistus Cemetery
1933 - 2019
John McCandless Obituary
KANE - John McCandless, 86, previously of 33 Hemlock Ave. died Sunday morning (Dec. 8, 2019) at the Lutheran Home of Kane where he had currently resided.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1933 in Eau Claire, PA the son of the late Albert and Marian (McNees) McCandless.
On Oct. 10, 1959 in Kane he married Angeline Zampogna, who preceded him in death earlier this year.
John served as a jet pilot in the US Air Force. He also received a degree in chemistry from the University of Buffalo.
He was employed at the Allegheny Bradford Corp. for many years, retiring in 1998 as the Senior Vice President of Operations and he was an active member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.
Surviving relatives include one sister Eileen Nystrom of Tampa, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews, including Ted McCandless of Jamestown, N.Y.; and two great-nephews, Alex and Zach McCandless.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank McCandless.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Callistus Catholic Church with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019
