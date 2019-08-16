|
|
COUDERSPORT - John R. Owens, 72, of Costello, passed away Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at his residence.
John was born on Feb. 27, 1947, in Coudersport, the son of the late Lewis & Erma Berglund Owens. He married the former Denise Butler, who survives, on May 15, 2004, in Costello, and they have celebrated 15 beautiful years of marriage.
John retired from Austin High School in 1999 after 30 years of service as a special education teacher. He was a graduate of Austin High School, class of 1965 and graduated from Mansfield State College in 1969.
John attended the former Costello United Methodist Church and was a member of E.O. Austin Home Historical Society. He was also a regular contributor to the A.S.P.C.A. John was an avid genealogist and enjoyed collecting coins, fly fishing and teaching fly tying. He enjoyed the company of his two cats, Ellie and Cleo.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Denise, are two stepdaughters, Jennifer L. Majot of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Amanda M. (Norm) Stuckey of Austin; grandchildren, Syarra E. Vossler and River, Collin and Leila Stuckey, special cousins, Anita Owens of Costello and Maria Svensson of Kinna, Sweden, and many cousins both in the U.S. and Sweden.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin, with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. Burial will be private.
The family suggest memorial contributions in John's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720 or the A.S.P.C.A., 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or at aspca.org.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of John or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019