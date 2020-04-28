|
|
PITTSBURGH - John E. Perry of Ross Twp., formerly of Dunedin, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (April 23, 2020).
He was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Bradford, Pa. He was the beloved husband of MaryLee, his best friend and the love of his life, for 29 years.
John is survived by his mother, Ella Jones of Crescent City, Fla.; 10 children; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was a gentle, loving soul fondly referred to as Dad, Johnny, John-John and Pappy John by those who loved him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and forever in our hearts.
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home will be managing the arrangements, but due to COVID-19 there will be no public visitation and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations suggested in relation to COVID-19 research or to those serving on the front-line.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020