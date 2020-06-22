John Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Phillips, 60, of 2 Bushnell Street, Bradford, passed away Thursday, (June 18, 2020) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo NY.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved