John Phillips

John Robert Phillips, a beloved brother and uncle, 60, of 2 Bushnell St., Bradford, crossed over Thursday (June 18, 2020) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born March 23, 1960, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Bertha H. Stewart and Robert "Geesey" Phillips.
John was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School, where he lettered in Wrestling and Football.
He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1978 until 1986.
John worked at Walmart, Bradford Era, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in maintenance, the Water Authority, and his last employment was at BRMC in Linen and Trash Collection.
He was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed socializing with the community. He was a former member of the East End Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are one sister, Denise C. Britton of Bradford; one brother, Joseph (Colleen) Brown of Fayetteville; four nieces and nephews, Kyle Britton, Kara Britton, Paige Schneider, and Anna Domzalski; 11 grand nieces and nephews; and one uncle, Charles Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Stephen Brown, who died in 1992.
At John's request there will be no public services. Private services will be held for family.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born March 23, 1960, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Bertha H. Stewart and Robert "Geesey" Phillips.
John was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School, where he lettered in Wrestling and Football.
He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1978 until 1986.
John worked at Walmart, Bradford Era, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in maintenance, the Water Authority, and his last employment was at BRMC in Linen and Trash Collection.
He was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed socializing with the community. He was a former member of the East End Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are one sister, Denise C. Britton of Bradford; one brother, Joseph (Colleen) Brown of Fayetteville; four nieces and nephews, Kyle Britton, Kara Britton, Paige Schneider, and Anna Domzalski; 11 grand nieces and nephews; and one uncle, Charles Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Stephen Brown, who died in 1992.
At John's request there will be no public services. Private services will be held for family.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.