AUSTIN - John D. "Punk" Rotello, 82, a lifelong resident of Austin, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after a short illness.
Born on Monday, Nov. 9, 1936, in Austin, he was a son of Alfonso and Mary Perry Rotello. He married Peggy Hickoff, who survives.
He attended Austin High School. Punk was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and later served in the Naval Reserves. He was employed for 30 years at Pierce Glass in Port Allegany, retiring in 1995. He then was employed as a van driver for Potter County Human Services until July of this year, retiring due to illness.
Punk was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. He was a life member of the Austin Volunteer Fire Department, where he also drove the ambulance for many years. He was a member of the Port Allegany Moose Lodge 460 and a former member of the Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355. He was an avid supporter of many local and distant charities. Punk was a happy-go-lucky guy. His greatest love was his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years are two sons, John A. (Lisa) Rotello of Austin and James E. (Lisa) Rotello of Franklinton, N.C.; a special nephew, Ray Card of Port Allegany; five grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Musser, Anthony "TJ" (Eryn) Rotello, Alyson Rotello, Pam (Jason) Crants, and Will (Alesha) Postlewait; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Josephine Sarick of Emporium; and two nieces, Carol Logue and Kathy Bencic; nephew, Dave Hostutler; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, Punk was predeceased by three sisters, Katherine Hostutler, Rose Cussins, and Gladys Card.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Turner Street, Austin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Augustine/St. Paul Cemetery, Costello.
A Vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Punk's name may be made to E.O. Austin Home-Historical Society, PO Box 412, Austin, PA 16720; to the Austin Ambulance Association, PO Box 328, Austin, PA 16720; or to the Austin Pride Committee, 28 Reading Street, Austin, PA 16720.
Punk's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019