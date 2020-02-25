|
|
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - John J. Ryan, of Cuba Lake, N.Y., and also a resident of Pompano Beach for the past 20 years, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.
Born April 18, 1930, in Wellsville, N.Y., he was the son of Joseph and Helen Martin Ryan.
John grew up in Allentown and graduated from Bolivar (N.Y.) High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served several years during the Korean War.
He was a local businessman that included being an independent oil producer. He lived in Buffalo, N.Y., and at Cuba Lake for many years where he loved raising his family and enjoyed activities on the water. While he never fully "retired," he did move to Florida to enjoy the weather and to continue activities such as boating and sailing. In his earlier years he enjoyed snow skiing.
John was a former member of Our Lady of Angels Church in Cuba, the American Legion and Elks Lodge, both of Wellsville, and the former City Club of Olean, N.Y. He was also a member of the NYS Oil And Gas Producers Association.
He is survived by four children, Kathleen Ryan of Allegany, Maureen (Don) Cordier of Sugar Land, Texas, Patrick (Nancy) Ryan of Allegany and Colleen Ryan Sandburg of Allegany; nine grandchildren, Jackie (Mark) Easterday and their children Miles, Parker and Owen; Christine (Michael) Burton and their child McKenna; Michelle (Zachary) Ricketts; Timothy (Abigail) Ryan and their children Maximilian, Samuel McConnell and Madeline McConnell; Sean (Melissa) Ryan and their children Charlotte and Jack; Jennie (Michael) Rosenswie, Amanda (Tony) Papasergi, Rachael Sandburg and Caitlin Sandburg; two brothers, Richard (Shirley) Ryan of Fort Myers and Terrance "Terry" Ryan of New York City; many nieces and nephews, and many close friends in Florida and Cuba Lake, especially Chan Whitford.
He is also survived by his loving companion of many years, Constance "Connie" Chicola.
He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Ryan; one brother, Paul Ryan; one sister, Joan Giafaglione, and his former wife and mother of his children, Charlene Matson-Ryan.
The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held Monday (March 2, 2020) at 9 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church. The Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Cuba. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020