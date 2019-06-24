SMETHPORT - John C. Silfies Jr., 56, of, Smethport, died Saturday (June 22, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
He was born June 8, 1963, in Port Allegany, a son of John C. Sr. and Veronica Sturdevent Silfies.
Mr. Silfies attended Smethport High School.
He is survived by his father and mother, John C. Sr. and Veronica Silfies; one brother, Daniel "Joe" Silfies of Mount Jewett; two sisters, Nancy Howard of Okeechobee, Fla., and Cindi Silfies of Lewis Run; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Marguerite Sturdevant and Clinton and Alva Silfies.
Following John's family wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 24 to July 1, 2019