He was born May 20, 1960 in Bradford, a son of Walter B. and Mary Jane Rounsville Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a graduate of Smethport High School class of 1978 and attended technician's training school in McKees Rocks.

John was the automotive service manager for Wal-Mart of Bradford for several years.

Mr. Snyder was a past member of the Bradford Township Lions Club, was a past president and coach for the Bradford Youth Bowling Association, and was a past member and supporter of the Otto-Eldred Music Boosters. He also enjoyed working with his father at the Cyclone Service Station for many years.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (William) Snow of Duke Center, and Molly Snyder of Coudersport. He is also survived by two sisters, Audrey Irons of Gifford and Mary Brown of St. Petersburg, Fla., along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At John's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be announced by the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Youth Bowling Association or the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

