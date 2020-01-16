|
PORT ALLEGANY - John H. Tauscher, 94, of East Mill Street, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Aug. 28, 1925, in Roulette, PA, he was a son of William and Sue B. Conrad Tauscher. On Nov. 1, 1947, in Port Allegany, he married Gloria K. Kaziska, who died Aug. 21, 2003. They were married 56 years.
Mr. Tauscher was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Roulette High School, class of 1943.
John was employed with the Pittsburgh Corning Co., formerly of Port Allegany, as a foreman in the glass blocks department, before his retirement.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters, Romona M. (Paul) Barber and Bernadette B. Tauscher, both of Port Allegany, and Catherine A. (Brian) Tenney of Long Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gloria, two brothers, Kenneth "Sandy" and William Tauscher; and two sisters, Doris McDonald and Bernice Tauscher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) with the Rev. Deborah Mallery, pastor of the Faith Church of Charity, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020