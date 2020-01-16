Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tauscher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tauscher


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Tauscher Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - John H. Tauscher, 94, of East Mill Street, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Aug. 28, 1925, in Roulette, PA, he was a son of William and Sue B. Conrad Tauscher. On Nov. 1, 1947, in Port Allegany, he married Gloria K. Kaziska, who died Aug. 21, 2003. They were married 56 years.
Mr. Tauscher was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Roulette High School, class of 1943.
John was employed with the Pittsburgh Corning Co., formerly of Port Allegany, as a foreman in the glass blocks department, before his retirement.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters, Romona M. (Paul) Barber and Bernadette B. Tauscher, both of Port Allegany, and Catherine A. (Brian) Tenney of Long Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gloria, two brothers, Kenneth "Sandy" and William Tauscher; and two sisters, Doris McDonald and Bernice Tauscher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) with the Rev. Deborah Mallery, pastor of the Faith Church of Charity, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -